Police appeal for witnesses after car crash in Waddesdon leaves two people in hospital

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after two people suffered serious injuries in a road traffic collision in Waddesdon.

At around 7pm on Tuesday 7 January a grey Kia Ceed was travelling westbound away from Waddesdon on the A41 when it was in collision with a grey Volkswagen T-Cross which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The male driver of the Kia, aged 55, and female driver of the Volkswagen, aged 68, both suffered serious injuries and were taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

Their conditions are not life-threatening, but they remain in hospital at this time.

There were no other injuries.

Investigating officer PC Leathersich of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing based at Milton Keynes, said:

“This was a serious collision that occurred on a busy stretch of the A41 in the early evening on Tuesday.

“Both vehicles had just one occupant, and the drivers have been taken to hospital where they remain for treatment.

“I’m appealing for anybody who witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage of the incident to contact police on the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43200007206 or make a report online.”