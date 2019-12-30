Police appeal for witnesses after man is kicked and punched during attempted robbery in Aylesbury

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery in Aylesbury left a man needing treatment at Stoke Mandeville Hospital.

At around 8.40pm on Saturday 21 December, a grey Honda car was flagged down by a group of five men in Cantley Close.

file image

Once the vehicle had come to a stop, the men opened the driver’s door of the car and tried to steal the driver’s mobile phone. The men then dragged the driver, a 42-year-old man, out from his seat and onto the ground where he was punched and kicked.

The five men then ran off in the direction of Hilton Avenue.

The victim sustained a fractured eye-socket, a laceration under his right eye and swelling and bruising. He received treatment at Stoke Mandeville Hospital and has since been discharged.

Nothing was stolen during the incident.

The offenders are described as five white and Asian men, all around 6ft tall and of medium build. They were all wearing hooded jackets, dark trousers and dark shoes. One offender was wearing a dark coloured puffa jacket.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Robert Mogridge, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any CCTV or dash cam footage to come forward.

“This was a serious incident and I am keen for anyone who has any information to get in touch. You can contact us using our online form or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43190398573. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”