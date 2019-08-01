Police appeal for witnesses after serious road accident in Princes Risborough

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in Princes Risborough which has left a 19-year-old man with life-changing leg injuries

.

At around 12.50pm on Friday 26 July, a red Yamaha motorcycle left the road and collided with the central reservation on the A4010 Wycombe Road between the junction of Woodway and Princes Risborough.

A heavy goods’ vehicle, which may have been involved in this collision, is thought to have initially stopped at the scene but left before police arrived.

The rider of the motorcycle suffered serious leg injuries and was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, where he remains in a serious, but stable condition.

Investigating officer PC Richard Lunn, based at High Wycombe police station, said: “I am looking to speak to anybody who may have witnessed the collision, particularly anybody that can identify the HGV that may have been involved.

“This vehicle may have stopped at the scene, but was not present upon police arrival, and I need to speak to the driver of this vehicle, regardless of the level of involvement in this collision.

“If you are that driver, or know who the driver is, please contact the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43190229409.

“Alternatively, you can make a report online.

“Similarly, if you have any dash-cam footage from the time of the collision, please get in touch with police.

“Unfortunately, the victim in this collision has suffered very serious leg injuries, which are believed to be life-changing, and we are very keen to hear from anybody who has any information.”