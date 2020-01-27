Police appeal for witnesses after two men are tied up and threatened with a hammer during burglary in Weston Turville

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary in Aylesbury.

Between 7pm and 9pm on Saturday 18 January, two men forced entry into a property in Field Rose, Weston Turville.

file image

The offenders threatened two occupants of the house with crowbars and a hammer before tying them up. They then carried out a search of the property, taking a number of house and car keys.

The victims, a man in his seventies and a man in his thirties, sustained minor injuries and did not need hospital treatment.

The offenders are described as two white men, aged in their mid-twenties and between 5ft 8ins and 6ft tall. One was of medium build, the other had a stocky build. They were both wearing black balaclavas.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable David Stamp, of Force CID, based at Aylesbury, said:

“I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information about what happened to please come forward.

“This was a terrifying experience for the victims and I believe at this time that it was a targeted attack and not random.

“I understand that this may cause concern in the local community and we will be carrying out reassurance patrols in the local area as we carry out a thorough investigation.

“If anyone has any information, please contact police by calling 101, or make a report online quoting reference 43200020146.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”