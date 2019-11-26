Police appeal for witnesses following attempted stabbing in Aylesbury

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an incident of affray involving five men, including one holding a knife, in Aylesbury.

At around 2pm on Thursday (21/11) two men were at the entrance of Morrisons, Aylesbury when they were approached by another three men.

file image

An argument took place between the two groups and one of the two men pulled out a knife and tried to stab one of the men from the opposite group of three. Two of the three men ran away through the car park and the man with the knife ran after them but fell over. He then got back up and then ran after the third man whilst still holding the knife.

They all ran off in the direction of Aylesbury train station.

No one was injured during the incident.

All the men are believed to be between 16 and 18-years-old.

The first offender, who was holding the knife is described as a slim white man, aged between 17 and 18-years-old and around 5ft 6ins-5ft 7ins tall. He was wearing a grey hooded jumper with the hood up, a black shell-suit jacket, black trousers and blue and black trainers.

The second offender, part of the group of three, is described as a slim white man, aged between 17 and 18-years-old and around 5ft 8ins tall. He had short dark hair on the sides and a full fringe on top. He was wearing a black jacket with orange wording on the arms, black trousers and black trainers.

The third offender, also part of the group of three, is described as wearing a grey tracksuit.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Rachel Huggins, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information that could assist with this investigation to come forward.

“You can get in touch with us using our online form or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43190364158. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on their website or by calling 0800 555 111.”