Police appeal for witnesses following knifepoint robbery in Calvert Green

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Calvert Green.

At around 8.30pm on Friday (27/12) a man entered the Mace shop in Chimney Meadows. The man approached the till and told the member of staff to open the till. He reached towards the member of staff, who pushed him away.

The man then aimed a punch at the staff member but missed. He then took a knife from inside his jacket and demanded money. The member of staff opened the till and handed over cash.

The man then left the shop.

No one was injured during the incident.

The offender is described as a white man in his late twenties to early thirties, approximately 5ft 9ins tall, of a medium build and has dark hair. He was wearing a dark blue puffa jacket with a red zip, a grey top on top of a red t-shirt, dark trousers and dark trainers with white edges.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Fred Ruffle, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who recognises the description of this offender to come forward.

“This was a distressing incident for the member of staff involved and I am keen to hear from anyone with any information. You can contact us using our online form or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43190403193. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”