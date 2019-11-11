Police appeal for witnesses following street robbery in Watermead

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an incident of robbery which occurred in Watermead, near Aylesbury early Saturday morning.

Between 3am and 4am on 9 November, an 18-year-old man was walking home from Aylesbury town centre when he was approached by two women who began talking to him opposite the Best Western Hotel, near the traffic lights on the A413.

Shortly afterwards, a man approached the victim from the same direction as the women and pushed him into a bush, before demanding his wallet and threatening him with violence.

The victim handed over his wallet before the man told him to run away, which he did. The victim did not sustain any injuries.

The women are described as both being white and aged in their late teens to early twenties. Both were short and of a slim build. One had blond hair and the other had dark hair.

The man who pushed the victim is described as white and aged in his early twenties. He was around 5ft 9ins tall and of a slim build with short brown hair. He was dressed in a dark coloured clothing, including a dark hooded top.

All three spoke with local accents.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Chris Beckford, of Aylesbury police station, said: “The victim was approached by two women, who I believe distracted him before the man then approach him and pushed him over.

“He then threatened him with violence if he didn’t hand over his wallet, and so the victim handed it over and then ran away.

“This was an extremely frightening experience for the victim, however fortunately he did not sustain any injuries.

“I am appealing for anyone with any information to come forward to assist with my investigation.

“I would appeal to anyone that recognises the physical description of any of the three offenders, and also any motorists that were on the A413 at around this time, who may have dash-cam footage in their car. I’d ask them to review it to see if anything significant was captured on it.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101 and quote 43190350049, or you can make a report online.

“To remain anonymous, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”