Police appealing for information after three van burglaries in Buckingham over the weekend

Police are appealing for information after three incidents of vans being broken into in Buckingham last weekend.

The first incident happened between 5.15pm and 5.45pm on Saturday 28th when someone broke into a Citroen van in Tesco car park on London Road.

Burglars stole a mobile phone from inside the van.

The reference number for this incident is 43180231135.

The second theft happened between 1.30pm on Saturday 28th and 7.15am on Sunday 29th when a Ford Transit van was broken into on Hazley Walk.

Power tools were taken and the reference number for this incident is 43180231476.

The third incident happened between 5.15pm on Saturday 28th and 9am on Sunday 29th when a Mercedes van was broken into in the Travelodge car park, on London Road.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call the 24 hour non-emergency number 101 while quoting the relevant reference number.

Police are asking people to remain vigilant following the spate of incidents and to report anyone acting suspiciously in the area of parked vehicles.

You can either call 101 or 999 if a crime is in progress.

Police are advising people to ‘try to get a description of them, along with details of any vehicle they are using, especially the registration number.’

Officers are also advising people to remove valuables from their vehicle and to remove work tools from their vehicles, especially overnight, if it is practical to do so.