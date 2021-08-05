Police ARE interested in rural crime, says Buckingham's neighbourhood inspector

Buckingham's police inspector has put out a plea for people to report rural crimes - even if they feel there is no point because the police are unlikely to respond.

In a lengthy post on the Thames Valley Police Aylesbury Vale Facebook page, Inspector James Davies says it is vitally important that crimes are reported to the police, even though his officers "cannot be everywhere at once".

In his Facebook plea, Insp Davies says: "The police aren't interested in rural crime, or policing rural areas - and we never see a police officer in our village!" is a common message in my inbox.

Inspector James Davies

"Policing rural communities is a complex issue for police areas - there are large populations spread over hundreds of miles and with limited resources we cannot be everywhere at once. We still very much focus on rural areas and I understand that isolation alone can lead to a fear of crime.

"As a Neighbourhood Inspector, part of my role is to decide where our neighbourhood teams patrol when they are not responding to incidents.

"My rurally based teams are experienced officers who have worked in rural areas focusing on rural issues for a number of years. From Wildlife Crime Officers to the staff working on our borders dealing with sometimes violent cross-border offenders, to the PCSOs who serve in the areas that they live in, they have a real focus on making a difference under challenging circumstances.

"However, it is vitally important that all crimes are reported to us. Discussing crimes or suspicious incidents on a local Facebook account doesn't always come to our attention.

Thames Valley Police does take rural crime seriously, says Inspector Davies

"If something feels out of place, it probably is - get in contact. We won't always get there in time, but we only have to be in the right place at the right time once - those committing crimes have to be lucky all of the time.

"Even if a police officer doesn’t attend, reports are reviewed each day. This includes local and force-wide intelligence teams, officers investigating other offences that may be linked and those planning specific operations to tackle certain crime types.

"We also discuss crime trends and reports of suspicious activity at community and partner meetings to identify whether there are any ways that we can work collaboratively to put a stop to criminal or anti-social activity that impacts where you live.

"Please do not think there is no point in reporting crime to us. We want to know about it so that we can do our best to help our communities - no matter where you live."

Many thanks - Inspector James Davies, Neighbourhood Policing, Aylesbury Vale Local Police Area.

You can report a crime online here or call 101 to make a non-emergency report.