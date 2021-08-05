Police called to suspected shooting of falcon in Aylesbury Vale

Wildlife Crime Officers investigate dead bird of prey in Quainton

By Hannah Richardson
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 5:53 pm

Police have posted this picture of a dead peregrine falcon on the Thames Valley Police Aylesbury Vale Facebook page.

Wildlife Crime Officers attended the scene this morning, Thursday, August 5, following a report of a peregrine falcon having been shot near Quainton.

Peregrines are a Schedule 1 bird, meaning you can receive a fine of up to £5,000 for killing one in this way.

The dead peregrine falcon