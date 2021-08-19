Police discover stolen motorhome near the Northants border
Vehicle which had been stolen from Cambridgeshire was found tucked away, hidden from view
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 2:27 pm
Thames Valley Police have seized a stolen motorhome they discovered near to the Northamptonshire border.
PC Newall and PC Varney found the motorhome, which had been stolen from Cambridgeshire, tucked away and hidden from view.
It has been recovered in order to be forensically examined.