Police hunt man in white van who threw unknown sticky substance over female PCSO officer who was out jogging while off duty

Police are hunting a man in a white van who assaulted a female off-duty PCSO officer by throwing an unknown sticky substance over her while she was out jogging in Aylesbury Vale.

The victim, aged in her 30s, was out jogging along the A418 Leighton Road in Wing at around 10am today (July 15th) towards Aylesbury when a white van pulled alongside her between the walk-through to Moorlands Road and the roundabout where Leighton Road meets Stewkley Road.

The passenger in the van made a derogatory comment towards the victim before throwing an unknown sticky substance over her.

Police

The van, in a faded white colour, has then driven away in the direction of Aylesbury.

The offender is described as a white man, aged in his late 20s and of skinny build with brown hair.

The victim, was not injured, but her clothing was damaged.

Investigating officer Detective Constable James Lacey, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “This was a completely unprovoked, mindless and disgraceful assault, which left the victim feeling distressed, as she did not know what the substance was.

“I am asking any members of the public who has witnessed this incident to please come forward to help our investigation.

“I am particularly keen to speak to anybody who has CCTV or dash-cam footage from the area at around the time of the assault.

“Although the victim was not injured, having an unknown liquid thrown at her was naturally very distressing.

“This incident happened on a busy stretch of the A418, and I am urging anybody who saw this or has dash-cam which may have captured registrations plates of any white vans coming in the direction of Milton Keynes from Aylesbury between 9.45am and 10.15am on Thursday to please come forward.

“You can either contact the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43210314240 or make a report online.

“Alternatively, you can email me directly at [email protected] or call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“Owners of any footage will not be required to attend the police station in person and can send footage via a secure link.