Police hunting inmate who has absconded from Aylesbury Vale prison

Police are appealing for help in tracing an inmate who has absconded from HMP Springhill in Aylesbury Vale.

John Loveridge, 36, absconded yesterday (17/10). He is approximately 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build with short, dark hair and a beard.

Loveridge is believed to frequent Bicester and Daventry.

Police Staff Investigator Mark Weatherstone, of Aylesbury Police Station, said: “We are appealing for the help of the public to trace Loveridge.

“If you see him, do not approach him and call 999 instead.

“If you have any information as to he may be you can also call 101 or make a report online quoting 43210426780.