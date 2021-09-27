The Winslow neighbourhood team from Thames Valley Police have been carrying out foot patrols in and around Whaddon, following reports of a naked male cyclist in the area over the past month.

A police spokesman said: "While there may be an innocent explanation for this behaviour, it has led to some members of the public to become concerned and report it to us.

"If you have any information regarding this then please contact us by calling 999 (if it is in progress) or 101 (if you have information)."