Police release CCTV images after elderly man is targeted by thieves in Buckingham

Police investigating the theft of a bank card after an elderly man was targeted in Buckingham have released CCTV images of a man and woman they would like to speak to.

Officers believe they may have vital information in relation to the theft.

At around 2.30pm on Sunday, June 20, a man approached the victim, an elderly man, at an ATM on Chandos Road, claiming not knowing how to use the cashpoint. The victim entered his card into machine and the card wasn’t seen again.

Police have released this CCTV image

The card has since been used in various locations.

Investigating Officer, PC Jeremy Oldroyd, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am releasing these images as I believe the individuals may have information about what happened.

“If you recognise these people or if you think one of them is you, please get in touch.

“Further I am appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident, or anyone with information about what happened, to please come forward.

“You can make a report online or by calling 101. Please quote reference 43210167464.