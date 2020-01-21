Police release CCTV of three men after man is knocked unconscious and robbed outside pub in Aylesbury

Thames Valley Police has released CCTV images of three men who officers would like to speak to following an assault and robbery in Aylesbury.

At 6:10pm on Wednesday 15 January, an altercation broke out between a group of men outside The Bell public house on Market Square.

CCTV images of three men who police officers in Aylesbury would like to speak to following an assault and robbery

The victim, a man in his forties, was knocked unconscious and had his wallet and mobile phone stolen.

The victim received minor injuries to his face and attended the Stoke Mandeville Hospital.

Officers believe the men in these images could have vital information to help the investigation.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Rachel Huggins, based at Aylesbury police station said:

“I am appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident, or anyone who recognises the men in these images, or if you believe it could be you, to come forward with any information to help our investigation.

“You can make a report here or by calling 101 and quoting reference 43200016512.

“Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”