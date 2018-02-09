Police uncover a trove of stolen tools from Buckingham area

Thames Valley Police have uncovered a trove of stolen tools, as part of an ongoing investigation into thieves who targeted vans.

Stashs of tools were recovered at locations in Aylesbury on February 2 and Milton Keynes on February 3.

The hunt for stolen tools is part of Operation Appleton

Five people, including four men aged between 21 and 38 a 16-year old boy, have now been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods. One of them has also been arrested on suspicion of theft by finding.

Officers are working to reunite owners with their property.

Superintendent Tim Metcalfe, LPA commander for Aylesbury said: “The theft of tools is a serious and organised form of criminality that is on the increase. It impacts on the ability of honest tradespeople to work and, as a consequence, can undermine the reputation of individuals and businesses.

“The seizure of stolen tools over the weekend presents an opportunity to bring those responsible to justice and return the items to their rightful owners. This will be made significantly easier in cases where the tools have been marked.

An entire shipping container of missing tools has been found

“We believe that a yellow van may be connected to these incidents and ask storage container businesses and members of the public to remain vigilant. If you have any information please call 101 quoting reference 43180036066."

There are a few simple security measures you can take to help reduce your risk of theft and increase the chance of being reunited with your belongings including property marking and registering your property for free on the national property register Immobilise.

Visit the Thames Valley Police website for more information on how to keep your property safe.