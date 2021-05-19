Police urge parents to stop children riding e-scooters to school

Zipp rental scooters parked in Aylesbury

Thames Valley Police Aylesbury Vale has asked parents to stop their children riding electric scooters to school.

A spokesman said: "We have recently received complaints about children riding e-scooters to school, on pavements, across roads and scaring pedestrians."

It is illegal to ride a privately owned e-scooter in public, as they are classed as motor vehicles in law.

In theory, this means that you need an MOT, road tax and insurance to use one, however it isn't currently possible to register e-scooters in this way.

E-scooter rental schemes are currently being trialled in nearby towns, including Aylesbury, Milton Keynes, Princes Risborough and High Wycombe. It is legal for anyone over 16 with a full or provisional driving licence to use these on public roads and cycle paths - just check that your driving licence covers categories AM, A or B.

Privately owned e-scooters can only be used on private land with the permission of the landowner.