Police 'urgently' hunting woman wanted over child neglect offences and she could be in Bucks

Police 'urgently' hunting a woman wanted in connection with child neglect offences say she could be in Buckinghamshire.

Cambridgeshire Police is appealing for the public’s help to locate Kathleen Lawrence, 32, who is from Hampton Vale in Peterborough.

Police believed Lawrence is moving across the country. Police and the local authority urgently need to contact her to discuss the neglect offences and to ensure the wellbeing of her four children.

Lawrence is wanted in connection with child neglect offences

Police say Lawrence could be anywhere in England but is known to have links in Bucks, Luton, Bedfordshire, South Yorkshire, Merseyside, West Mercia and Dumfries.