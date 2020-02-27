Police warn public not to approach man who absconded from prison in Aylesbury

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help to trace a man who absconded from HMP Springhill earlier this week but say he should not be approached.

Aaron Thomas, aged 33, absconded on Tuesday 25 February at around 8.15pm. He has been convicted for arson and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is white, about 5ft 6ins tall with a stocky build, cropped or shaved head. He has hazel coloured eyes, tattoos on both forearms and both his ears are pierced.

He was last seen wearing a dark green winter jacket, a light blue beanie hat, dark blue jeans or grey patchwork trousers and light tan work boots. It is also likely he is wearing dark tinted glasses.

Thomas is known to frequent Poole in Dorset, Lower Aldershot in Hampshire, Aldershot in Surrey and Reading in Berkshire.

Investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Lewis Prescott-Mayling, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am appealing for information which will help us find Aaron Thomas.

“If you see him, please do not approach him, instead call us on 999.

“If you think you may have seen him or you have information about his whereabouts, please contact us on the non-emergency number 101 or make a report online quoting the reference 43200065766

“You can also contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”