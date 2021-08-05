Prisoner absconds from jail near Buckingham

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help to trace a man who has absconded from HMP Springhill

Aaron Stephen Williams, aged 41, absconded at around 6pm on Saturday, July 31.

He was serving a sentence for an incident of GBH with intent.

Prison absconder Aaron Williams

Williams is 5ft 11ins tall and of a slim build. He has blue eyes, and short, mousey hair.

Williams is believed to have links in the Wolverton area of Milton Keynes.

Police staff investigator Mark Weatherstone, of Aylesbury police station, said: “We are appealing for the help of the public to locate Williams, who absconded on Saturday.

“If you see him, do not approach him and call 999 instead. You can also make a report online if you have any information on Williams’ whereabouts and please quote 43210341793 when doing so.