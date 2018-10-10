Rare guitar one of two stolen from Bicester home

Two guitars, including a one-of-a-kind Fender Telecast were stolen from a property in Bicester.

Two men entered a property in Haydock Road, between 9am and 9.30am on October 3 and took the black, limited-edition, customised Fender Telecast, and a red Rickenbacker 4003 bass.

An attempt was made to sell the guitars in Banbury but the transaction was refused and Thames Valley Police would now like to trace these items.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Simon Travis, of the Banbury Investigation Hub, said: “This incident happened in the morning when there would have been quite a few people around.

“The offenders have also attempted to sell these guitars, one of which is a one of a kind and very distinctive.

“I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the burglary, has any information about the incident, or anyone who has been offered these guitars for sale, to contact police.”

A 41-year-old man, from Banbury, was arrested on suspicion of burglary on October 8 and was released under investigation.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference number 43180301624, or by using the online form or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.