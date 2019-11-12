Scene watch lifted after 'suspicious items' found at Buckingham property

Thames Valley Police has lifted a scene watch following an incident in Buckingham yesterday (Monday) in which suspicious items were found at a property on Kestrel Way.

An area was cordoned off and police spent the day working to establish the nature of the items.

Photos of the scene watch on Kestrel Way, Buckingham (picture taken on November 11)

During the work the property was evacuated.

A 32-year-old man was arrested at the property earlier in the day in connection with an unrelated matter and remains in police custody.

In a statement issued this morning (Tuesday) Thames Valley Police said: "A scene watch in place in Kestrel Way, Buckingham has now been lifted.

"Thank you to residents and the local community for their patience whilst an investigation was carried out.

"Officers are satisfied that there is no danger to the public and will be in the local area today."