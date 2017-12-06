Shouting homeowner foils would-be burglar in Winslow

A burglar, caught in the act, was forced to run from an attempted break-in, after the owner of the house shouted at him from a window.

Thames Valley Police are appealing for information after an individual, suspected to be male, wearing dark clothing was caught trying to force open a ground floor window at a home in Avenue Road, Winslow on November 29.

The offender had not entered the property, or caused any damage, by the time the homeowner raised the alarm by shouting, at 3am. The unidentified individual fled from the scene through an alleyway to the rear of the property.

The police have now asked residents to review their own home security. They said: "Make sure doors and windows are locked when you go out, or when you go to bed. Make use of you alarm if you have one and check that any outside lighting is working.

"Make sure that anyone acting suspiciously is reported to the police on the 24 hour number 101, or 999 in an emergency. Try to note their description and details of any vehicle they may be using."

Further crime prevention advice can be found on the Thames Valley Police website.

If you have any information in relation to this crime please call DC Gemma Howe from Aylesbury Police Station on the 24 hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43170358049.

If you don’t want to speak to the police or give your details you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or report it online.