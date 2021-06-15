Suspended sentence for man who bit police officer and broke his finger in 'violent and disgraceful attack' in Buckingham

A man has been handed a suspended prison sentence after he was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault of an emergency worker in Buckingham.

Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, David Stanley, aged 28, of Oakhaven Park, Radclive Road, Gawcott, pleaded guilty to the offences in a hearing at Amersham Law Courts on April 7 this year.

Returning to the same court for sentencing last Wednesday (June 8), Stanley was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, given a supervision order for two years and ordered to attend 19 'Thinking Skills' sessions and a Temper Reduction and Aggression Control Skills programme.

At 1.30am on October 29 2019, officers were called to outside the New Inn pub, on Bridge Street, Buckingham, following reports that Stanley had punched a member of the public during an altercation.

Upon arrival, officers attempted to arrest Stanley, who resisted and assaulted both officers.

When officers attempted to handcuff Stanley, he refused to comply, threw punches and then bit one of the officers.

Through his violent behaviour, Stanley broke a finger of one of the officers, which led to him requiring hospital treatment, surgery, and several months of recuperation.

Another officer discharged incapacitant spray and Stanley assaulted her, causing significant pain and bruising.

Investigating officer Det Con James Lacey, of Aylesbury CID, said: “This was a violent and disgraceful attack on two frontline police officers who were carrying out their duties.

“Stanley had already attacked a member of the public before resisting arrest.

“The act of biting another person is abhorrent and one of these officers now has a lifelong loss of faculty in a finger, which could have detrimental consequences in his later life and career.

“Our frontline officers work tirelessly to protect the communities of the Thames Valley, often in hostile and difficult circumstances, but it is never part of the job to be assaulted, and when this happens we will always put offenders before the courts.