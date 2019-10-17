Teenager pushed off bike in Buckingham while doing paper round

Police have launched an investigation after a teenage boy was pushed off his bike in Bourton Park while doing his paper round.

The 14-year-old was cycling through Bourton Park at around 7.15am on Wednesday October 16 when he was forcefully stopped by a man who accused him of stealing his bike.

The man then attempted to take the victims bike and pushed the victim to the ground twice.

As the teenager got up and left with the bike the offender shouted threats at him.

The boy was not injured during the incident and nothing was stolen.

Police have issued the following description of the offender - he is a man in his twenties or thirties, of a slim-build, with a blonde-brown goatee beard and of a dishevelled appearance.

He was wearing a black padded jacket and black trousers.

Case investigator Charles Small said: “This was a frightening experience for the victim who was doing a paper round at the time.

“I am appealing for anyone who was in the area around this time who may have witnessed this incident or if you believe you saw the man described to please get in touch.

“You can contact us on the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190321071, or make a report online.

“Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”