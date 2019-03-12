Thames Valley Police join campaign to tackle knife crime

Thames Valley Police (TVP) will be taking part in a national campaign this week to tackle the spate of knife crimes currently blighting the UK.

Operation Sceptre will run from Monday 11 March to Sunday 17 March. TVP said to this paper:

“For the whole week there will be dedicated activity targeting people carrying knives, and we want to strongly encourage people to make use of the knife amnesty bin at Aylesbury police station front counter where anyone can deposit knives, no questions asked”.

Although TVP were unable to comment on specific tactics for the region, the national campaign states that police officers will be working with children and young people to educate them on the risks of carrying a knife and that intelligence led stop and search are a focus of the operation.

The latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures show an eight per cent rise in the number of offences involving knives or sharp weapons, taking the figure to its highest level since comparable data began to be collected in 2011.

Figures also show that the number of deaths involving a knife or sharp instrument (285) have increased by 34 per cent in the year to March 2018.

The Minister for Crime, Safeguarding and Vulnerability, Victoria Atkins, said:

“The recent senseless killings that have snatched young lives away have rightly shocked the country.

“I’m glad to see this week of action, involving every police force in England and Wales, which will take more deadly weapons off our streets.

“We are determined to protect our children, families and communities from these devastating crimes. Our Serious Violence Strategy combines early intervention and strong law enforcement which, with support from our partners, can help prevent more victims of knife crime.”