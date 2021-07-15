Thames Valley Police reveal new weapons it is now illegal to own privately

Changes to the Offensive Weapons Act 2019 mean several new items are now illegal to own in private.

Thames Valley Police revealed yesterday (July 14), that knuckledusters, throwing stars and zombie knives are illegal to own, even if they are stored in private.

Changes in other sections of the act mean flick knives and gravity knives are now also banned.

Police officers define private, as a place other than a: public space, prison, school or further education premises.

Superintendent Stan Gilmour, Thames Valley Police and the Director of the Thames Valley Violence Reduction Unit, said: “We welcome this latest amendment to the Offensive Weapons Act, with more items now prohibited, even if only kept in a private home. There is no safe place to own these weapons and we urge anyone in possession to act responsibly and hand them in to your local police station.

“Knives and offensive weapons create huge harm in our society. We have seen too many tragic incidents where young lives are lost, with the families and futures destroyed of both victims and offenders alike. With every knife or offensive weapon being carried, there is the risk of a deadly result.

“As a priority area for the force, we have seen significant progress with recorded knife crime down 11% year-on –year. Thames Valley Police continues to deliver high-visibility patrols, a focus on hotspot areas and intelligence-led policing operations to bear down on those involved in crime, who carry weapons and put our communities at risk.

Thames Valley Police confirmed the new banned weapons

“Through our work with the Violence Reduction Unit and the strong work of our local partners and communities, we are also working to address the root causes of violence in our society, particularly to prevent young people being drawn into a vicious cycle of offending.”

The police is also planning to update the act to add extra provisions for the control of goods sold online. The Police say it is placing responsibility onto delivery companies to conduct age verification at delivery stage.

These changes have been introduced to combat the growing issue of online sale of knives, officers say.

Thames Valley Police is hoping by introducing extra regulation it will act as a further means to deter young people getting involved in knife possession and knife crime.

the weapons now banned, even in private

National Police Chiefs' Council lead on knife crime, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Graham McNulty, said: “The harm caused to families and communities through the tragic loss of life relating to knife crime is devastating and that is why focusing on this issue remains a top priority for policing.

“We welcome the changes to legislation being introduced by the Offensive Weapons Act. These measures will help officers to take dangerous weapons off the streets, deal with those intent on using them to cause harm and suffering, and crucially, make it more difficult for young people to get hold of knives and other dangerous items in the first place.