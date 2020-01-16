Thames Valley Police set to bid for 280 new tasers

The Police and Crime Commissioner for the Thames Valley is set to bid for hundreds of tasers as part of a new fund set up by the Home Office, meaning that more Aylesbury police officers could be armed with tasers.

Anthony Stansfeld has announced that he will be bidding for 280 tasers, the maximum available for Thames Valley under the scheme.

Police taser

Bidding opened this week as part of the Home Office’s drive to give police more powers and tools to tackle crime.

Police and Crime Commissioner for the Thames Valley, Anthony Stansfeld, said:

“There is significant public support for the use of tasers by appropriately trained officers. Thames Valley has previously increased the number of taser trained officers across the Force and this further boost will ensure we can best equip our police officers and therefore better protect the public across the Thames Valley.

“With this equipment will be a period of training for our officers to use the tasers. This, along with the 183 additional officers we will receive in the first wave of new recruits, will only strengthen the resilience of Thames Valley Police.”

Home Secretary, Priti Patel, said:

“Our brave police officers put themselves in harm’s way to protect us and I am committed to giving them the tools they need to keep themselves and the public safe.

“The rise in assaults on officers is appalling which is why I am providing funding to equip up to 10,000 more officers with tasers - an important tactical option when facing potentially physically violent situations.”

The opening of bidding this week follows the Home Secretary’s commitment to put more officers carrying tasers on our streets through a £10 million ring fenced fund, allowing them to better protect themselves and others from harm.