Thieves steal copper water tank and flood shop in Buckingham

Police are appealing for witnesses after an empty home was burgled, and a water tank was stolen.

Offender(s) forced open a rear door to enter the property in Castle Street, Buckingham on January 31. A neighbour heard smashing at 4am, which is when it is thought that the burglary happened.

Because water was left running once the tank was removed, water ran down to the shop on the ground floor below.

Investigating officer, PC Rebecca Jones, based at Aylesbury Police, would like to hear from anyone that might have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area that night.

