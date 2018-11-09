Third man charged in relation to Maids Moreton murders

A man has been charged with fraud in connection with a murder investigation in Buckinghamshire.

The investigation was launched following the deaths of two residents of Maids Moreton.

Peter Farquhar, a former guest lecturer at the University of Buckingham, died on 26 October 2015, aged 69, and Ann Moore-Martin a former head teacher, died on 12 May 2017, aged 83. The pair lived only three houses apart in Manor park, Maids Moreton.

Earlier this week two men, Ben Field, aged 28, and Martyn Smith, aged 32, were charged with the murder of Mr Farquhar and the attempted murder of Ms Moore-Martin after a ten month investigation.

Tom Field, aged 23, of Wellingborough Road, Olney, who is believed to be the brother of Ben Field, has been sent a postal requisition, charged with one count of fraud by false representation.

He is due to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on 7 December.