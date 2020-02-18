Three victims in their eighties robbed of cash cards while at pay machines in Aylesbury

Thames Valley Police is releasing a CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to following thefts in Aylesbury.

Between 30 December 2019 and 11 January 2020, three victims in their eighties have had their bank cards stolen and subsequently used in Aylesbury as part of a scam.

Thames Valley Police are looking for this man in relation to the stolen bank cards

The scam involves the offender approaching the victim as they go to use a pay machine in the Cambridge Place car park. The victim is told by the offender that the machine doesn’t take cash and offers to help them to use their card to pay for their parking.

The offender then takes their bank card from them and appears to place it in the pay machine, before asking the victim to enter their pin code (and sometimes also their date of birth) into the machine. The offender watches as they do this to obtain their personal details.

The offender then takes the bank card, claiming that the machine has retained it.

The offender pretends to call the company who owns the pay machine to get help, but instead calls an accomplice who tells the victim over the phone to wait and that someone will be there to help shortly.

The offender then leaves and uses the stolen bank card and personal details they obtained to withdraw money from the victim’s bank account.

Three bank cards and over £1500 has been stolen.

Investigating officer PC Cara Stubbings, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am releasing this image as I believe the man pictured has vital information about these offences.

“If you recognise this man, or if this is you, then please get in touch using our online form or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43200011546. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”