Twelve-year-old girl remains in hospital after being hit by BMW in Bicester

Police are appealing for information following an incident in Bicester on Monday morning when a child was involved in a collision with a vehicle.

She remains in hospital after the accident which took place shortly before 7.30am on January 15 on Buckingham Road.

A grey BMW was travelling away from the town centre towards the Gulf petrol station when it was involved in a collision with the pedestrian, at the traffic light controlled crossing near the petrol station.

The pedestrian was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital for treatment on a head injury, and she remains in the hospital today (Wednesday) in a serious but stable condition.

The vehicle stopped at the scene and officers are investigating the circumstances of the collision.

Investigating officer PC Duncan Vale said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the pedestrian or vehicle immediately before the collision.

“Anyone with any information which could assist our investigation should contact officers.”