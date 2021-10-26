Two arrested after police raid uncovers 'substantial' cannabis factory in Buckingham

Two men have been charged, after a police raid uncovered a 'substantial' cannabis factory in Buckingham.

On Thursday, October 21, Thames Valley Police officers carried out a number of warrants across the Aylesbury, Cherwell and Newbury local policing areas, with a view to disrupting organised crime.

As a result of the raids, three 'substantial' cannabis factories were discovered - including one in Little Balmer, on Buckingham Industrial Estate.

Cannabis farm. Picture: Thames Valley Police

All the factories are now being dismantled and the drugs inside seized.

Two men, both of no fixed abode, were arrested in connection with the Buckingham cannabis factory.

Mandrin Mjeshtri, aged 22, and Fjoralb Pisli, aged 26, were each charged with one count of production of cannabis.

They were remanded to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ court on Friday October 22.

A total of three men have been charged in relation to Thursday's operation, and one man was released under investigation.

Investigating officer, Det Insp Natalie Hall, said: “These warrants were carried out today as part of our ongoing commitment to disrupt criminal activity associated with organised crime and drugs.

“As a result, a substantial amount of cannabis has been found and four arrests were made.

“There will be a continued police presence at the warrant locations as officers carry out their investigation.

“I would also like to remind members of the public that if you have any information or suspicions about drug crime, please always make a report to Thames Valley Police online or by calling 101.