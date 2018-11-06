Two suspects re-arrested for murder of Peter Farquhar in Maids Moreton

Today two suspects in relation to the murder of former University of Buckingham guest lecturer Peter Farquhar have been re-arrested and are currently being held in police custody.

Mr Farquhar, who was also a teacher of English and published three novels, died on 26 Oct 2015.

The men have been re-bailed a number of times this year but following around ten months of investigation the police say they now feel it's appropriate to hold them for further questioning.

A police statement reads that the arrests are in relation to the following:

A 27-year-old man formerly of Towcester, Northamptonshire, now of Olney, has been re-arrested on suspicion of one count of murder of Peter Farquhar, conspiracy to murder Peter Farquhar, one count of suspicion of fraud by false representation, and one count of burglary.

A 31-year-old man from Redruth, Cornwall, has been re-arrested on suspicion of one count of murder of Peter Farquhar, one count of conspiracy to murder Peter Farquhar, one count of suspicion of fraud by false representation, and one count of burglary.

The former University of Buckingham students are also suspects in the murder of Ann Moore-Martin, who lived just three doors down from Mr Farquhar in Manor Park, Maids Moreton. The former head teacher died on 12 May 2017, aged 83.

Nothing has changed in relation to the death of Ann Moore-Martin. The suspects must still answer bail on this matter on the 15 November but have not been re-arrested.

A third suspect is also still being investigated for fraud and false representation in relation to the above.