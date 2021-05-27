UPDATED: Video footage of car chase through Buckingham that led to 21-year-old being sentenced

A man has been disqualified from driving after leading police on a pursuit through Buckingham town centre.

Aiden Watts, aged 21, of Mitre Street, Buckingham, pleaded guilty to one count each of driving a motor vehicle dangerously, using a motor vehicle on a road or public place without third party insurance, driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and failing to stop a mechanically propelled vehicle when required by a constable.

On Wednesday, May 26, at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court, he was sentenced to a community rehabilitation activity requirement, 200 hours unpaid community work and he must pay compensation of £300. He was also disqualified from holding a driving licence for 12 months.

The court heard Watts was spotted driving a white Volkswagen Polo, by officers who knew he only held a provisional driving licence.

When they made an attempt to stop him at around 7.20pm on July 11 last year, he made off through the town.

Watts failed to stop for them, but instead drove dangerously through Buckingham town centre in an effort to get away from them.

In the process, he clipped a member of the public's car, causing damage to it.

Still from the dash-cam footage seized by police from Aiden Watts' car

When officers located the vehicle later the same day, the dash-cam was seized, which had captured his attempt to evade being stopped.

Investigating officer PC Graham Labrum, based at Buckingham Police Station at the time of the offence, said: "The dash-cam footage seized from the vehicle is damning evidence of just how dangerous Watts' driving was.

"This deliberate and prolonged piece of awful driving not only caused damage to another vehicle, but put the lives of other road users and pedestrians in danger.

"His actions could have led to someone suffering serious injuries.

"Our message is a simple one; it is not worth the risk. When getting behind the wheel without a full licence and choosing to then drive at dangerous speeds in a town centre, you are not only putting your own life, but the lives of others at risk.