Thames Valley Police has released a video showing its efforts to combat drug-related crime in Aylesbury Vale.

The video was originally posted on the Aylesbury Vale Thames Valley Police Facebook page and has been attached to this article.

The footage captured shows officers in pursuit of men they believe were supplying drugs, intercepting vehicles attempting to escape arrest and the police seizing a lot of cash and Class A substances.

One police raid depicted in the video

Officers wanted to highlight their efforts to make Aylesbury a 'hostile place' for drug dealers.

A spokesperson for the Thames Valley Police said: "Since 2019, officers in Aylesbury Vale have dismantled over 50 drug lines operating in the area, 35 of these were county drug lines.

"They have seized over 10kg of drugs, amounting to a street value of nearly £400,000, and over £300,000 of cash made through criminal means has also been recovered. Drug dealers are also serving over 270 years in prison following investigations by the local policing team."

The video also shows a plethora of individuals moments after their arrest and offers further statistics on efforts the officers have made to cut out drugs lines in the area.

Aylesbury Vale Stronghold believes drugs lines in Aylesbury had links to many other parts of the UK

Superintendent Michael Loebenberg, Commander for the Aylesbury Vale local policing area, said: “The work of the Aylesbury Vale Stronghold team focuses on pursuing and disrupting organised criminals who are operating in the area.

"Our focus on reducing violence targets these criminal networks harming our communities through crime and exploitation, inherently linked to the supply of drugs. The team use visible and covert tactics to monitor, identify and pursue individuals to dismantle the criminal activity they are undertaking. They work closely with other officers and partner agencies across the Aylesbury Vale to implement enforcement operations and to protect vulnerable individuals who are being exploited.

"Since starting as Commander for the Aylesbury Vale back in June 2019, I have been clear on our focus to make the area a hostile place for drug dealers, and officers and staff have tirelessly worked to achieve this.

"This video features footage captured by the Stronghold team in their day-to-day activity and with so much more taking place beyond this we are securing convictions and safeguarding the vulnerable. I’m immensely proud of the work demonstrated here and the work accomplished by the policing teams across Aylesbury Vale as a whole over the past two years.”

Thames Valley Police also highlight within the video that the stronghold team's work isn't done and several investigations are ongoing within the neighbourhood relating to drug supply crimes.

The Thames Valley Police spokesperson added: "To report drug dealing or suspicious activity to police, or if you are trapped in a situation that you want help to escape from, you can make a report online at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/asb/asb/report-antisocial-behaviour/ or call 101. If a crime is in progress then call 999.