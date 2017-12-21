Window of storeroom for donated gifts in Winslow smashed a week before Christmas

A run of break-ins have forced a christian charity group, who distribute Christmas gifts to those in need, to issue a plea: 'nothing of value is kept on the premises'

Winslow Christian Fellowship, who collect donations and keep them safe at Winslow Youth Centre, have experienced repeat vandalism.

Julie Thorpe said: “Some time ago the rear window of our room was shattered but not broken because of the safety glass. I reported this to Winslow Town Council who manage the building.

A cupboard lock was forced open too, reported by volunteers on December 6.

“On December 18, I picked up a Facebook message from a member of the public who, on passing by the Youth Centre, had noticed the window had been knocked in,” continued Julie, “She had reported it to the police who were in attendance when I arrived.

“We would like to make it clear that nothing of value is kept on the premises. All of our goods are second-hand.”

In the build-up to Christmas, the group have been delivering hampers, provided by the Milton Keynes food bank, and gifts to 12 families in need.

Julie added: “Winslow Christian Fellowship have been running the Children’s Storehouse as a community outreach for around 7 years. We take donations of good quality second-hand children and baby clothes, toys and goods and give them free-of-charge to families in need.

“If anyone is in need of our services they should either contact their health visitor or social work team or call us for advice about how to get a referral.”

The service is open on Wednesday mornings, between 10:30am and 1:00pm and new volunteers are always welcome.