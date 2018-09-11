Woman accused of theft from Buckingham Old Gaol Museum

Dr Susan Fern, 70, appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates' Court on 11 September 2018, accused of theft and false representation of ownership with regards to a collection of ancient coins that were on loan to Buckingham Old Gaol Museum.

Dr Susan Fern, 70, appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates' Court on 11 September 2018, accused of theft and false representation of ownership with regards to a collection of ancient coins that were on loan to Buckingham Old Gaol Museum.

Between June and July 2017, Dr Fern is alleged to have fraudulently claimed to be the owner of the coins and attempted to sell them. Dr Fern had been an honary curator at the Old Gaol Museum.

The coins include two Celtic gold stater coins worth approximately £500 each and a rare Anglo-Saxon silver penny valued at £10,000. They were not, as has been rumoured, part of the famous Lenborough hoard.

The Magistrate ruled that given the value of the items involved and the abuse of trust and responsibility alleged, the case should be heard by a jury at the Crown Court.

No plea was entered by the defendant and unconditional bail was granted.

The pre-trial hearing is set for 15 October 2018 at Aylesbury Crown Court.