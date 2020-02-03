Youths receive referral orders after multiple robberies involving 'considerable violence' in Aylesbury

Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, two boys have been sentenced to referral orders after committing multiple violent street robberies in Aylesbury.

A 16-year-old boy from Aylesbury and a 16-year-old boy from Wing, who cannot be named for legal reasons, both pleaded guilty to five counts each of attempted robbery and three counts each of robbery at High Wycombe Youth Court on Friday 31 January.

At the same hearing, both boys were sentenced to a 10-month referral order and ordered to pay £50 compensation to one of the victims.

This is in connection with a series of incidents that took place between 11.30am and 2.30pm on 11 January 2019 in Aylesbury town centre.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable James Lacey, of Aylesbury Force CID, said: “This was a shocking and bold series of street robberies carried out in a busy town centre, in broad daylight.

“These two individuals actively targeted eight different victims, subjected them to considerable violence, and made threats to use a weapon, in order to take money and property belonging to others.

“This was a lengthy investigation which involved obtaining CCTV from numerous local businesses in Aylesbury, and I would like to offer my thanks to everyone who assisted us by providing footage. When this footage was all pieced together, it enabled us to present a strong case at court.

“I would also like to commend the victims in this case for their support and engagement with police throughout this investigation.

“I hope the referral order issued by the courts and the resulting intervention of a youth offending worker will result in some amends being made to the victims, and enable the victims to put their ordeals behind them.”