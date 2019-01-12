Dad prepares to take part in 60 mile plus running challenge for Grendon Underwood School

A dad is preparing for his most ambitious physical challenge yet as tomorrow (Sunday) he will run the Bernwood jubilee trail.

Matt Perry, is running the route, which is just over 60 miles or 100 kilometres, along with three friends.

They are taking on the challenge to raise funds for Grendon Underwood Combined School in Aylesbury.

The parents hope to raise £5,000 to upgrade classrooms with new interactive whiteboards and are well on the way with £990 raised so far.

Matt, whose nine-year-old son Thomas attends the school, is attempting to run as far as he ever has in one go.

The 43-year-old is planning to set off at 5am in an effort to complete the challenge before darkness sets in.

The route, which was set up to mark the Queen's Golden Jubilee in 2002 starts and ends in Brill and takes in Waddesdon, Quainton, Thame, Buckingham and Boarstall.

You can discover more about the routes at https://www.buckscc.gov.uk/services/culture-and-leisure/bernwood-jubilee-way-trail

To read more about Matt's story and to donate visit his fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bjwrun