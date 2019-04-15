Details of forthcoming roadworks across Aylesbury Vale have been announced.

From today (Monday) resurfacing is taking place at Manor Crescent in Wendover through until April 19.

Roadworks sign

The whole road is being resurfaced and will be closed each day between 7am and 7pm.

Starting tomorrow (Tuesday) potholes are being repaired at various points along Dorton Road, Chilton until April 18.

During this time the road will be closed between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

Starting on Wednesday more pothole repairs take place at Mead Way, Oving, through until April 23, with the road closed between 7am and 6pm.

Pothole work is also starting today (Monday) on School Lane and Barnard Close, Chearsley, with repairs taking place until April 17.

The road will be closed daily between 8am and 5pm during the duration of the works.

Plane and patch work takes place over the next two days (April 15 and 16) on Whitchurch Lane, Oving, with the road shut between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

More plane and patch work starts on Thursday April 18 on Winchendon Road, Chearsley, to repairs potholes.

The road will be shut each day until May 7 between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

Resurfacing work continues on Main Street, Mursley from Swanbourne Road to the sports pavilion until April 18.

The resurfacing takes place under a daytime road closure between 7.30am and 6pm.

Finally, preparation work for resurfacing takes place on Church Street, Main Street and School Lane in Twyford along the whole length of the road from today (Monday) until Good Friday.

The micro surfacing prep work takes place under a daytime road closure between 7am and 7pm.

Please note that roadworks are subject to change in the event of bad weather.