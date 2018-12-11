Details of road closures during this year's Buckingham Christmas parade

Buckingham Town Council has announced details of road closures and diversions for the town's Christmas parade day - Saturday December 15.

Chandos Road will be closed to all traffic at 9am to allow the floats to be built and the parade to form up.

The town centre and Stratford Road will be closed from 10.30am.

Access to and from Cornwalls Meadow Car park will cease at the same time.

The town council say that if you have a family member that is taking part in the parade, they should be dropped off at the Royal Latin School via Brookfield Lane.

The parade will leave Chandos Road at 10:45am and make its way through the town centre and then back to the starting point.

All are welcome to watch the parade in full colour and festive spirit as it makes its way through town.

Once the parade has concluded, all roads will be re-opened.

No parking is allowed in the town centre or Chandos Road between the hours of 7am and 2pm.

Vehicles parked in these areas between these hours may be removed if they are causing an obstruction.

Buses will not be operating from the bus stand in Buckingham between 10am and 2pm.

Please see the town council website for more information on the changes to the buses, the road closures and diversions at www.buckingham-tc.gov.uk

The parade is organised by the Buckingham Parade Committee and sponsored by Buckingham Town Council.