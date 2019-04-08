Details of roadworks across Aylesbury Vale over the next couple of weeks have been announced by Transport for Bucks.

Starting today (Monday) preparation work is taking place for micro-surfacing on side roads near Fowler Road.

A daytime road closure will be in place between 7am and 7pm daily until Friday April 12.

Plane and patch work takes place until Wednesday April 10 on Belgrave Road with a daytime road closure running from 9.30am to 3.30pm daily.

Starting tomorrow (Tuesday), plane and patch work takes place on Whitchurch Lane, Oving until Thursday April 11.

A daytime road closure will be in place during the work from 9.30am to 3.30pm each day.

More plane and patch work takes place from Wednesday April 10 to Monday April 15 on North Marston Lane, Whitchurch between 9.30am and 3.30pm with a road closure in place.

There will be two days of plane and patch work on Station Road, Haddenham (April 11 and 12) between 9.30am and 3.30pm with traffic management in operation during this time.

For one day only (Friday April 12) there will be plane and patch work on Spicketts Lane, Cuddington, between 8am and 6pm with traffic management operating during this time.

Starting today (Monday) resurfacing work takes place on Main Street, Mursley, running through until Thursday April 18.

The resurfacing takes place on the stretch between Swanbourne Road and the sports pavilion, with a closure in place during work from 7.30am to 6pm each day.

Finally, starting today (Monday) there will be a week of surfacing dressing preparation work on Deanshanger Road, Lillingstone Lovell.

Work takes place on the stretch between the A413 and the county boundary under a daytime road closure between 7am to 7pm.

Works are subject to change in the event of bad weather.