Details of the redevelopment of Buckingham’s Natwest have been revealed

The high street will undergo a significant makeover, with the former NatWest bank building set to be converted into two shops and eight one-bed flats.

Plans were submitted to Aylesbury Vale District Council by Banbury-based company Morrison Property Consultants on January 26.

The eight flats will be built above the retail space

The space will lose its signature canopy and arches, which will be infilled to create more traditional shop fronts.

According to the developers: “The existing building does not reflect the historic context of the adjoining buildings or its surroundings.”

“The proposed flats will provide accommodation that is needed within the local housing market, whilst the new retail unit will provide much needed jobs within the town centre.

“The proposal would replace a poorly designed building and would be a positive improvement to the historic environment.”

The developers claim the new-look build will match the town’s ‘historic character’ from the front but, from the back, will reflect the design of Candleford Court.

Buckingham Town Council will have their say on the plans before they go to AVDC to be signed off.