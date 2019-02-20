Details of Thrift Farm consultation meetings announced

Four consultation meetings on the future of Thrift Farm are taking place over the next month.

The four meetings take place in the cafe at the facility in Whaddon.

The first is tonight (Wednesday) at 6pm with the others on the following dates:

> Friday March 1 - 2pm to 4pm

> Wednesday March 13 - 5pm to 7pm

> Wednesday March 20 - 4pm to 6pm

The meetings are open to service users, their parents and carers, residents who live near to Thrift Farm and customers of the farm.

Talkback, a local learning disability charity, will be holding separate sessions at the farm with service users so that they can be helped to give their views too.

The consultation, which began on February 13, is already receiving plenty of responses through an online survey.

To complete the survey and have your say on the future of Thrift Farm visit https://democracy.buckscc.gov.uk/mgConsultationDisplay.aspx?ID=9467



Bucks County Council cabinet member for health and wellbeing Lin Hazell said: "We would like to see Thrift Farm taken over by someone with a viable plan to keep the service and farm running.

"If there is anyone out there who thinks they can make a go of it, I urge them to get in touch without delay.

"This is a difficult time for everyone involved and I know people are worried about the future.

"I want to reassure them that, whatever happens with the consultation, nobody will be left without a suitable place to go.

"As part of our Better Lives strategy we are committed to helping people develop their skills, build on what they can do and be as independent as possible.

"If they cannot do that at Thrift Farm we will find somewhere that they can."

Any individual, group or organisation wanting to submit an expression of interest can do so via the SE Business Portal at https://www.supplybucksbusiness.org.uk/buckscc/portal.nsf/content/DEVA-A4MR89 - this will remain open until the consultation ends.

The decision to consult on the future of Thrift Farm was made by the county council's cabinet on February 4 and was based on a report that highlighted location, health and safety risks, and financial viability as challenges for the council in running the service.

The consultation on the future of Thrift Farm is scheduled to end on Tuesday April 9.

For more information about why the consultations are being held and how to give your views visit www.buckscc.gov.uk/thriftfarm