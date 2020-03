While many parents had the challenge of helping their children dress up as their favourite characters for World Book Day, there was an extra challenge for some youngsters.

The children at Buckingham Primary School enjoyed a new challenge this year for World Book Day and took part in a Dress a Potato competition.

Staff at Buckingham Primary School with some of the entrants

There was an array of book characters on display for governor Gerry Loftus and PTA chair Sue Fish to judge from and two creative winners both won a £10 book voucher.