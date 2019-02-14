'Difficult times ahead' for South Northants community transport service if more volunteer drivers aren't found

A volunteer service offering transport to medical and wellbeing appointments in the South Northants area is in desperate need of new recruits.

Towcester Area Door to Door (TADD) has for the last two years found it difficult to find volunteer drivers.

Geoff is one of TADD's volunteer drivers

Furthermore, the group has seen an increase in demand for the service and now has a substantial waiting list as a result.

"With an ageing pool of existing volunteers, TADD are facing difficult times ahead unless the number of volunteers increases significantly," said Brenda Woolf, a volunteer and spokeswoman for TADD.

"Given the recent trend for the reduction or closure of bus services to some villages and communities, the future looks bleak for the elderly and vulnerable in South Northants.

"Given the evidence that enabling people to continue to live at home contributes significantly to physical and medical well-being, the continuance of the TADD service is vital."

TADD is aimed at people who have difficulties making health-related appointments because they can't drive, can't rely on public transport, or can't move freely.

The charity, which has been operating for more than 30 years, aims to fight isolation and loneliness and help people remain independent in their own homes.

"TADD provides a crucial lifeline to elderly and disabled people in our village communities," said volunteer driver Geoff, from Tiffield.

"Without TADD, they could not attend medical appointments or would have to rely on family or friends, who are not always available."

He added: "I like driving, and enjoy chatting to people, so this is the best of both worlds. It’s great fun, and it definitely rewards you with a sense of giving something back to society.”

More information on becoming a volunteer can be found on TADD's website.