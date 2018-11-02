Distinctive cocker spaniel stolen from van in Northamptonshire

A two-year-old Cocker Spaniel has been stolen from a van in Northamptonshire.

Ellie Belle is pure white spaniel with small golden patches on her ears and back. Police said she has a "distinctive, loud bark".

She was taken from a white Renault Trafic van while it was parked outside a house in Aintree Avenue, sometime between 3.30pm and 4pm on Friday, October 19.

A wallet containing bank cards was also stolen.

Officers are urging anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or has any information about the theft or the current whereabouts of Ellie Belle, to contact police as soon as possible.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.