A fundraising page set up to help a village school and pre-school damaged in a suspected arson attack has already raised over £4,000, as messages of support pour in on social media.

Nobody was hurt in the fire, which happened at around 9pm on Sunday night, but police say 'significant damage' was caused to both school buildings.

A message on the GoFundMe page set up to help the schools says the real victims of the suspected attack are the children, who were just getting back into a normal routine following the disruption caused by the pandemic.

The village school and pre-school were both damaged by the fire on Sunday night

The post reads: "The Friends of Roundwood School Association (Bucks) and Tingewick Pre-School have been devastated by the terrible and completely senseless damage done to the school and pre-school buildings by a fire started on Sunday evening.

"I think most will agree that the real victims here are the children, who were just settling into some normality after the prolonged disruption caused by Covid, which has now been taken away from them once again.

"Whilst the school and pre-school teams are working so hard to try and manage this situation, this fundraising page has been set up to try and raise funds for both schools, and every donation will help.

"Thank you in advance for your contribution to this cause that means so much to the school and pre school."

The White Hart Hotel in Buckingham is also collecting donations for Tingewick Pre-School.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the suspected arson attack, and say there will be an increased police presence in the area.

The police and fire services were called at around 9pm on Sunday, September 26. Fire engines from Buckingham, Northamptonshire, Bicester and Deddington attended, along with three officers.

Fire investigation officers are supporting Thames Valley Police in investigating the incident

Detective Inspector Simon Mountain, from Aylesbury Police Station, said: “The investigation into this incident is still in its early stages. We are appealing to any witnesses to this, or anyone who may have information about what happened, to please come forward.

“Anyone with information can contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210434944.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.